iOS 15.2 beta 3 speed test (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 15.2 beta 3 and now we have a speed test of the software compared to the current iOS 15.1 software.

We have two-speed test videos, the first video covers the iPhone SE, the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 7, lets find out if there are any speed improvements.

As we can see from the video the iPhone SE with the new iOS 15.2 beta booted up quicker than the iOS 15.1 software, there were no major improvements in the apps.

The iPhone 6S running iOS 15.1 was the first of the two devices to boot up, there were no speed improvements in the apps, the iPhone 7 running iOS 15.1 was also the first to boot up. The second video covers the iPhone 8, the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11

As we can see from the video the iPhone 8 running the current iOS 15.1 software booted up slightly quicker, there were no improvements in the apps.

with the speed test on the iPhone XR the handset running iOS 15.1 was the first to boot up, with no speed improvements in the various apps.

In the final test with the iPhone 11, the device running iOS 15.1 was the first of the two handsets to boot up, there were no improvements in the apps. As we can see from the tests there were no major speed improvements in the new iOS 15.2 beta 3 over iOS 15.1.

Source & image credit: iAppleBytes

