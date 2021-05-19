iOS 14.6 Release Candidate vs iOS 14.5.1 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 14.6 RC and now we have a speed test between iOS 14.6 Release Candidate vs iOS 14.5.1.

The video below from iAppleBytes gives us a look at iOS 14.5.1 running side by side with iOS 14.6 on a range of devices.

If you want a specific device the iPhone SE is up first, iPhone 6S at 07:17, iPhone 7 at 13:53, iPhone 9 at 19:58, iPhone XR at 25:44 and the iPhone 11 at 30:56.

As we can see from the video there are some minor improvements in the boot up times of iOS 14.6 over iOS 14.5.1. There do not appear to be any major speed improvements in the various apps in the new Release candidate.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 14.6 some time next week, it should land some time on either Monday or Tuesday.

Source iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals