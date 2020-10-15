iOS 14.1 GM vs iOS 14.0.1 speed test (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 14.1 GM to developers, we can expect this update to land some time soon and now we have a speed test of iOS 14.1 GM vs iOS 14.0.1 .

In the video below the new iOS 14.1 GM is run side by side with iOS 14.0.1 on a number of devices, if you want to see a specific device the iPhone SE is up first, the iPhone 6S at 06:13, iPhone 7 at 12:05, iPhone 8 at 18:13 and the iPhone XR at 24:21.

As we can see from the video there do not appear to be any major speed improvements in the new iOS 14.1 GM over the previous iOS 14.0.1 in either the apps or the boot up speeds.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

