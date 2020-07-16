iOS 13.6 battery life test (Video)

Apple’s new iOS 13.6 software update is now available for the iPhone and now we get to find out if there are any battery life improvements in this new update.

In the video below we get to see the battery life tested out on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and the 2020 iPhone SE, lets find out if there are any improvements.

As we can see from the video there do not appear to be any battery life improvements in this latest update, the majority of the devices except for the opriginal iPhone SE actually had slightly worse battery life with this new update.

The new iOS 13.6 software update is now available to download as an over the air update for the iPhone, Apple has also released iPadOS 13.6 for the iPad and macOS Catalina 10.15.6 for the Mac.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

