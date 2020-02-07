iOS 13.4 beta 1 speed test (Video)

Apple released their iOS 13.4 beta 1 software to developers earlier this week, we have already seen what is new in the OS and now we have a speed test video.

In the video the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone XR are speed tested against the current release of iOS.

If you want to see a specific handset the iPhone SE starts at 00:16, the iPhone 6S at 06:52, the iPhone 7 at 12:55, the iPhone 8 at 19:02 and the iPhone XR at 25:02.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there do not appear to be any major speed improvements in boot up times on the new iOS 13.4 beta 1 over the current iOS 13.3.1 software. There is also no major improvements in the apps.

This is the first beta of iOS 13.4 so this could change by the time the final version of the software is released, this is expected to land some time around the end of February or in early March.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals