iOS 12.4.9 speed & battery test (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 14.2 software update, at the same time they also released a software update for older devices, iOS 12.4.9.
Now we have a speed test and battery life test video for iOS 12.4.9, the software is run on the iPhone 5S and iPhone 6 side by side with iOS 12.4.8. Lets find out if there are an improvements.
As we can see from the video on the iPhone 5S, the device running the new iOS 12.4.9 software booted up a split second faster than the older software. There do not appear to be any speed improvements in the apps.
The iPhone 6 running the older iOS 12.4.8 software was the first to boot up, there were no speed improvements in the apps. The battery latest longer on the iPhone 6 on the new iOS 12.4.9 software.
Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes
