DAQiFi Nyquist 1 Internet of Things data acquisition system

Developers and electronic enthusiasts searching for a powerful open source Wi-Fi enabled Internet of things data acquisition system may be interested in the soon to be launched DAQiFi Nyquist 1. The Nyquist is completely wireless, utilizing a built-in Li-Ion battery for power and an 802.11 WiFi connection, allowing it to be deployed virtually anywhere and everywhere. The DAQiFi Nyquist 1 will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website and features include

– 802.11 n Wi-Fi and USB 2.0

– Windows and Android client apps

– MicroSD card slot

– Sampling rates up to 10 kHz aggregate (1000 Hz per channel)

– Integrated 4000 mAh Li-Ion rechargeable battery

– SCPI compliant command structure

– (16) 5 V general purpose I/O 30 mA sink/source

– (16) 12-Bit 0-5 V Analog in RSE or (4) differential and (8) RSE

– 2 x Independent (digital and analog) 5 V regulated power outputs

“Since it uses the 802.11 standard, it can be used on the Wi-Fi network already implemented in many facilities. Open source hardware and software allow the DAQiFi Nyquist to be adapted to any data acquisition application. Drivers and APIs are available to interface with 3rd party software such as NI LabVIEW or Wolfram Mathematica.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Nyquist is that it eliminates the need for a dedicated PC plugged into each data acquisition solution. Because the Nyquist connects wirelessly, many devices can be deployed and are able to connect to the same client. PCs, experiments, machines, robots, etc. can all be connected to one client at once.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Crowd Supply

