Intel Xeon Sierra Forest 288 E-core processor showcased at MWC 2024

Intel Corporation has recently unveiled its latest innovation in the realm of 5G technology with the introduction of the new Intel Xeon processors, dubbed Sierra Forest. These processors are equipped with up to 288 Efficient-cores (E-cores) and are poised to become the backbone of the majority of 5G core networks. The launch marks a pivotal moment for the tech giant, as it promises a significant boost in performance, offering a 2.7 times increase per rack compared to previous models. This leap forward is not just about raw speed; it’s also about doing more with less energy, which is vital for the ever-expanding 5G networks that are becoming the lifeline of our connected world.

In a move that underscores its commitment to sustainability, Intel has also rolled out the Intel Infrastructure Power Manager (IPM) software. This new commercial tool is designed to work hand in hand with the Sierra Forest processors to optimize energy usage. The IPM software intelligently adjusts CPU power consumption, ensuring that performance remains high while energy use is kept in check. This reflects a growing trend in the industry where energy efficiency is not just a nice-to-have, but a critical requirement for modern network infrastructure.

Intel Xeon Sierra Forest 288 E-core processor

The growth of 5G networks is relentless, and with it comes the need for infrastructure that is both powerful and economical. Intel’s latest offerings are strategically crafted to meet these demands head-on. The company has not worked in isolation; it has sought and secured the collaboration of key players in the telecommunications field.

Network operators and software vendors have been involved in the development process to ensure that the new processors and the IPM software can be seamlessly integrated into existing 5G networks. This collaborative approach has brought on board partners such as BT Group, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, HPE, KDDI, SK Telecom, and Telstra, all of whom are working with Intel to push the boundaries of what’s possible in terms of energy efficiency and network performance.

The true potential of the Sierra Forest processors and the IPM software will be showcased at the upcoming MWC 2024. This event will provide a platform for industry experts to witness firsthand the advancements Intel has made. It’s an opportunity for professionals to see how these innovations can be applied in real-world scenarios to enhance the capabilities of 5G networks.

Intel’s latest move with the Xeon Sierra Forest processors and the accompanying IPM software is a significant stride in the ongoing development of 5G technology. By focusing on energy efficiency and aiming to reduce the total cost of ownership, Intel is addressing the core needs of network operators.

This approach is setting the stage for a telecommunications landscape that is not only more powerful but also more sustainable and cost-effective. As 5G networks continue to evolve and become more integral to our daily lives, the importance of such advancements cannot be overstated. Intel is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation, ensuring that the infrastructure powering our connected future is ready to meet the challenges ahead. Learn more about the new announcements made at MWC 2024 by Intel.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals