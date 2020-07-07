ASUS ExpertBook B9450 features Intel vPro Platform from $1,600

ASUS has this week announced that its ExpertBook B9450 notebook based on the Intel vPro platform is now available to purchase throughout the United States. Designed for “business professionals” the laptop sports an incredibly thin and lightweight form factor weighing just 2.2lbs and measuring just 15mm in thickness. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor, supported by up to 16 GB of RAM and offering Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) connectivity together with a dual-storage design accommodating up to two 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs.

The ASUS ExpertBook B9450FA-XV55 notebook is now available to purchase from $1,600 and the ASUS ExpertBook B9450FA-XV77 notebook for $2,000.

“The Intel vPro platform is built for business. This integrated platform delivers the latest PC technologies in one validated solution built to provide what IT needs and employees want. It brings together business-class performance, hardware-enhanced security features, modern remote manageability, and PC fleet stability. It’s all the things you need your PCs to be. Accelerate productivity and reduce your costs—all while giving your people a great user experience.”

Features of the Intel vPro platform include :

– Assurance of the highest performing Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 vPro processors to support employee productivity

– Built-in security features for protection below the operating system

– Remote manageability of devices that are out of band, on-premise or off-premise

– Validated platform integrating the latest PC technologies

