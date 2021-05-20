

Intel has this week announced that its new Intel Optane memory H20 with solid state storage will be officially launching on June 20th 2021 and will be widely available. 11th Gen Intel Core processor-based platforms, Intel Optane memory H20 offers a personalized computing experience with a new level of performance and large storage capacity options for gamers, media and content creators, everyday users and professionals

“By combining the best attributes of Intel Optane technology and Intel QLC 3D NAND technology, Intel Optane memory H20 brings together two revolutionary memory and storage technologies on a single M.2 2280 form factor device. The versatile M.2 form factor works in everything from Intel Evo laptops to traditional desktops, as well as all-in-ones and mini-PCs. Providing improved performance and responsiveness with lower power consumption compared with the prior-generation product, Intel Optane memory H20 accelerates what you use most, from everyday tasks to managing large media and gaming files and applications.”

Source : TPU

