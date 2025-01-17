Intel ARC B570: The $219 Graphics Card Gamers Can’t Ignore

Building or upgrading a gaming PC can feel like walking a tightrope between performance and budget. You want a graphics card that can handle your favorite games without breaking the bank, but finding that sweet spot often feels like a daunting task. If you’ve been scouring the market for something that balances affordability with modern features, you’re not alone. The good news? Intel’s ARC B570 might just be the answer you’ve been looking for. At $219, this budget-friendly GPU promises solid performance for 1080p and even 1440p gaming, all while packing in some impressive features like AI acceleration and XE SS frame generation. But does it live up to the hype?

In the video below ETA Prime explores what makes the ARC B570 a standout contender in the budget GPU space. Whether you’re a casual gamer looking for an upgrade or someone piecing together a cost-effective build, this card offers a lot to unpack—from its sleek design and efficient cooling to its ability to handle modern games with ease.

Intel ARC B570 GPU

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Intel ARC B570 is a budget-friendly graphics card priced at $219, offering reliable performance for 1080p and 1440p gaming with modern features like AI acceleration, XE SS frame generation, and ray tracing.

Key specifications include 18 Xe cores, 10GB GDDR6 VRAM, a 160-bit memory bus, a base clock of 2600 MHz, and a power consumption of 150W (recommended 600W PSU).

The ASRock Challenger version features a dual-fan cooling system, copper heat pipes, Nano thermal paste, and an RGB lighting option, making sure efficient cooling and customizable aesthetics.

Gaming performance is solid, achieving high FPS in popular titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal, and Overwatch 2 at 1080p and 1440p resolutions with scaling technologies like XE SS.

Targeted at budget-conscious gamers, the ARC B570 is compatible with mid-range CPUs, making it ideal for cost-effective gaming builds or upgrades without compromising on modern features.

The Intel ARC B570 graphics card, priced at $219, is a noteworthy option for gamers seeking affordable yet capable hardware. Designed to deliver consistent performance at both 1080p and 1440p resolutions, it integrates advanced features such as AI acceleration and XE SS frame generation. With its competitive pricing and modern capabilities, the ARC B570 positions itself as a strong contender in the budget GPU market. It caters to gamers who demand reliable performance without the premium price tag, offering a well-rounded package for those looking to upgrade or build a cost-effective gaming PC.

Specifications and Key Features

The ARC B570 is built on Intel’s Xe cores architecture, which provides a solid foundation for modern gaming. Its specifications are designed to meet the needs of gamers who prioritize performance and efficiency. Key features include:

GPU Architecture: Equipped with 18 Xe cores, 5 render slices, and 18 ray tracing units for enhanced graphical performance.

Equipped with 18 Xe cores, 5 render slices, and 18 ray tracing units for enhanced graphical performance. Memory: 10GB of GDDR6 VRAM paired with a 160-bit memory bus, making sure sufficient bandwidth for demanding games.

10GB of GDDR6 VRAM paired with a 160-bit memory bus, making sure sufficient bandwidth for demanding games. Clock Speed: A base clock of 2600 MHz, with the potential for performance tuning to suit individual preferences.

A base clock of 2600 MHz, with the potential for performance tuning to suit individual preferences. Power Consumption: Rated at 150W total board power, with typical usage closer to 105W for efficient energy management.

Rated at 150W total board power, with typical usage closer to 105W for efficient energy management. Power Supply Recommendation: Intel advises a 600W PSU to ensure optimal and stable performance.

The card supports innovative technologies such as AI acceleration, XE SS 2.0 for frame generation, and ray tracing. These features not only enhance visual quality but also ensure smoother gameplay, making the ARC B570 a competitive option for gamers seeking modern features at an accessible price point.

Design and Cooling Efficiency

The ASRock Challenger version of the ARC B570 combines a practical design with efficient cooling mechanisms. Its dual-fan system, copper-based UltraFit heat pipe, and Nano thermal paste work in unison to maintain optimal temperatures, even during extended gaming sessions. This ensures consistent performance without the risk of overheating.

A metal backplate adds structural support while aiding in heat dissipation, contributing to the card’s durability and thermal efficiency. For gamers who value aesthetics, the inclusion of RGB lighting with an on/off switch allows for customization to match your gaming setup. This thoughtful design strikes a balance between functionality and style, making it an appealing choice for budget-friendly builds.

The cooling system is particularly effective for gamers who engage in long sessions, as it minimizes thermal throttling and ensures stable performance. This makes the ARC B570 not only a reliable option but also a practical one for those who prioritize efficiency and longevity in their hardware.

Intel ARC B570 Budget Graphics Card

Gaming Performance

The ARC B570 delivers commendable gaming performance, particularly at 1080p and 1440p resolutions. While it is approximately 14% slower than its higher-tier counterpart, the ARC B580, it still manages to hold its own in demanding scenarios. Its performance in popular titles highlights its capabilities:

Cyberpunk 2077: Achieves 90-100 FPS at 1080p Ultra settings and around 60 FPS at 1440p with XE SS Balanced mode enabled.

Achieves 90-100 FPS at 1080p Ultra settings and around 60 FPS at 1440p with XE SS Balanced mode enabled. Doom Eternal: Maintains a steady 140 FPS at 1440p Ultra Nightmare settings, showcasing its ability to handle fast-paced action games.

Maintains a steady 140 FPS at 1440p Ultra Nightmare settings, showcasing its ability to handle fast-paced action games. Spider-Man Remastered: Delivers smooth gameplay at 1440p Very High settings, making sure an immersive experience.

Delivers smooth gameplay at 1440p Very High settings, making sure an immersive experience. Overwatch 2: Reaches an impressive 128 FPS at 1440p Ultra settings, making it ideal for competitive gaming.

Reaches an impressive 128 FPS at 1440p Ultra settings, making it ideal for competitive gaming. God of War Ragnarok: Provides 74 FPS at 1440p High settings using XE SS Balanced mode, demonstrating its versatility in handling graphically demanding titles.

These results underscore the ARC B570’s ability to handle modern games with a mix of high settings and scaling technologies like XE SS or FSR. This makes it a versatile choice for gamers who want reliable performance without exceeding their budget.

Target Audience and Compatibility

The ARC B570 is tailored for budget-conscious gamers who prioritize 1080p gaming with the flexibility to handle 1440p performance when needed. Its compatibility with mid-range CPUs makes it an excellent choice for those building or upgrading a cost-effective gaming PC. Whether you’re upgrading an older system or assembling a new build, this GPU offers a practical blend of affordability and capability.

Its efficient power consumption and moderate PSU requirements further enhance its appeal, particularly for users who want to avoid the additional cost of upgrading their power supply. The ARC B570 is well-suited for gamers who value performance, modern features, and cost efficiency in their hardware choices.

Why the ARC B570 Stands Out

The Intel ARC B570 distinguishes itself in the budget GPU market by offering a combination of modern features and competitive performance at an accessible price. Its advanced technologies, such as AI acceleration and XE SS frame generation, enhance both visual quality and gameplay smoothness. Additionally, its efficient cooling system and robust design ensure reliable performance over time.

For gamers seeking a balance of affordability and capability, the ARC B570 is a compelling option. Its ability to handle modern games at high settings, coupled with its compatibility with mid-range systems, makes it a practical choice for those looking to maximize value without sacrificing essential features. Whether you’re a casual gamer or someone building a cost-effective gaming rig, the ARC B570 offers a well-rounded solution that meets the demands of modern gaming.

