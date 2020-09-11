The “Swiss Army Knife” of insulated bottles hits Kickstarter from $65

Those of you in the market for the ultimate insulated bottle, may be worth investigating the Hibear recently launched by a Kickstarter and capable of carrying cocktails, cold brew, tea and more. The all day adventure flask is being marketed as the “Swiss Army Knife of Insulated Bottles” and is now available to backfire Kickstarter with early bird pledges starting from $65 or roughly £51.

“Some call it the Swiss Army knife of insulated bottles. We call it the The All-Day Adventure Flask. It crafts beverages from coffee to cocktails, yet simple enough to be used as an everyday water bottle. The All-Day Adventure Flask combines the best functionality of beverage making into one simple bottle built for the campground, but still kitchen counter cool. “

“With infused water you’re flying high through the clouds on a magic carpet trying to find your big blue genie friend. What the hell is in this water? Amazing. That’s what’s in the water. Straight freaking amazingness. It’s simple enough to use as your everyday water bottle. Keep out the backlash of teeth cracking ice and off the shirt when Karen slams on the breaks.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals