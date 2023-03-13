INSTAX mini 12 instant camera officially launches March 16

If you have been patiently waiting for the arrival of the new Fujifilm INSTAX mini 12 instant camera will be pleased to know that it will be available everywhere from March 16, 2023 onwards. The INSTAX mini 12’s bubbly ‘inflatable‘ case design makes this camera “even more playful and eye-poppingly pleasing” says Fujifilm. Who have made the camera available in five different pastal colours to choose from including : Pastel Blue, Mint Green, Blossom Pink, Lilac Purple and Clay White. The INSTAX mini 12 instant camera will be priced at £80.

INSTAX mini 12 instant camera

“Selfies. It’s what the INSTAX mini 12 was born to do. With a perfectly positioned mirror, Close-up mode, automatic flash control and cheery mini prints, the mini 12 is much more than just a pretty face. It’s a selfie moment grabbing extraordinaire. Take it easy. The mini 12 features automatic exposure and flash control, so you can simply aim and click.

No messing around with settings, or remembering to turn the flash on; just joyful one-off snaps every time, whether you’re going for gold, silver or all out Fun with a capital F.”

“The INSTAX mini 12 instant camera is designed to keep up with life, wherever your adventures may take you. Which is why this camera is kitted out with super simple controls so all your friends can have a go. Twist to turn on. Twist further to enter Close-up mode. Twist to turn off. That’s it, lesson over. Introducing parallax correction – say what?

It’s a fancy way of saying ‘what you see is what you get’. By switching to Close-up mode, the adjustable viewfinder neatly pairs up with the lens, so you get the shot you see. We’re talking millimetres, but when you’re this close, there’s no room for error.”

Source : Fujifilm





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals