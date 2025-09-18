10 Things to Do Immediately After Installing macOS 26 Tahoe

Apple’s macOS 26 Tahoe delivers a comprehensive suite of updates aimed at enhancing your experience on Apple Silicon Macs and select Intel-based models. With a focus on productivity, accessibility, and entertainment, this release introduces features that redefine how you interact with your Mac. From a visually refreshed interface to powerful new tools, here’s an in-depth look at the key features you should explore in a new video from Proper Honest Tech.

Compatibility and Installation

macOS 26 Tahoe is optimized for Apple Silicon Macs, including the M1, M2, and later processors, while also supporting select Intel-based models such as the 2019 MacBook Pro and the 2020 iMac. To install the update, navigate to System Settings > General > Software Update. It’s important to note that certain features, such as live translations and Game Mode, are exclusive to Apple Silicon devices. Before upgrading, ensure your system meets the compatibility requirements and back up your data for a smooth transition.

1. Liquid Glass Design: A Visual Refresh

The “Liquid Glass” design language introduces a sleek, modern aesthetic with floating menus, rounded window corners, and translucent UI elements. These enhancements not only elevate the visual appeal but also improve usability by making key elements more intuitive. For users who prefer a simpler interface, the accessibility settings allow adjustments such as reducing transparency and increasing contrast. This design update ensures a balance between style and functionality, making everyday tasks more engaging.

2. Customizable Control Center

The revamped Control Center offers full customization, allowing you to add, resize, rearrange, or remove controls based on your preferences. You can even create multiple pages for better organization, tailoring the interface to suit your workflow. Whether you need quick access to Wi-Fi settings, media playback, or system controls, this modular approach ensures a more personalized and efficient experience. The flexibility of the Control Center makes it a valuable tool for users who prioritize convenience and adaptability.

3. Enhanced Spotlight Search

Spotlight Search has received a significant upgrade, introducing new tabs for apps, files, actions, and clipboard history. The addition of the “Actions” tab allows you to execute commands directly, such as setting reminders, sending messages, or launching apps. Meanwhile, the clipboard history feature provides quick access to recently copied items, streamlining multitasking and improving productivity. These enhancements make Spotlight a more powerful and versatile tool for navigating your Mac.

4. Apps View: Simplified Navigation

Replacing the traditional Launchpad, the new Apps View offers a cleaner, Spotlight-like interface for managing your applications. With features such as search functionality, category filters, and customizable layouts, navigating extensive app libraries has never been easier. This update is particularly beneficial for users who rely on a wide range of applications, as it simplifies the process of finding and organizing apps. The streamlined design ensures that even the most cluttered app collections remain accessible and manageable.

5. Phone App for Mac

The dedicated Phone app brings comprehensive call management to your Mac. You can handle calls, voicemails, and even screen unknown callers directly from your desktop. Additionally, the app allows you to dial numbers and manage contacts without needing to pick up your iPhone. This seamless integration between devices enhances communication, making it more convenient to stay connected whether you’re working or multitasking.

6. Translation Features

macOS 26 Tahoe introduces advanced translation capabilities, including automatic text translation in Messages and live translated captions in FaceTime and Phone apps. These features, exclusive to Apple Silicon Macs, enable real-time translations during conversations, breaking down language barriers and fostering global communication. Whether you’re collaborating with international colleagues or connecting with friends abroad, these tools make communication more inclusive and efficient.

7. Magnifier App for Accessibility

The new Magnifier app is a powerful accessibility tool that uses your Mac or iPhone camera to magnify objects. It includes features such as text detection and a high-contrast reader mode, making it easier to read small text or view intricate details. This app underscores Apple’s commitment to inclusivity, providing practical solutions for users with visual impairments or those who require enhanced visibility for specific tasks.

8. Photos App: Better Organization

The Photos app now features a redesigned sidebar divided into “Library” and “Collections”, offering a more intuitive way to navigate your media. Customizable collections and pinned items allow you to organize photos and videos according to your preferences, making sure quick access to your favorite memories. These updates make managing your media library more efficient, whether you’re curating albums or searching for specific moments.

9. Journal App with iCloud Sync

The new Journal app provides a versatile platform for documenting your life. Supporting text, photos, videos, locations, and audio entries, it caters to a wide range of journaling styles. With iCloud sync, your entries are accessible across all your Apple devices, allowing seamless cross-platform journaling. Whether you’re recording daily reflections or capturing important events, the Journal app offers a secure and convenient way to preserve your memories.

10. Games App and Metal 4 Graphics

The Games app serves as a centralized hub for Apple Arcade and other games, offering features such as multiplayer support and library management. Powered by the Metal 4 graphics API, it delivers optimized performance on Apple Silicon Macs, making sure smoother gameplay and enhanced visuals. The addition of Game Mode further improves the gaming experience by prioritizing CPU and GPU resources, reducing input latency, and providing a more immersive experience for gamers.

Explore the Potential of macOS 26 Tahoe

macOS 26 Tahoe represents a significant evolution for the Mac platform, combining aesthetic refinement with practical functionality. From the visually striking Liquid Glass design to powerful new apps and features, this update caters to a diverse range of user needs. Whether your focus is on productivity, accessibility, or entertainment, these enhancements make macOS more versatile and user-friendly than ever. Take the time to explore these features and unlock the full potential of your Mac today.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



