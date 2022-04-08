Install road bike cleats correctly using the Cleat Key

Cyclists who use road bike cleats bike shoes to help squeeze every bit of performance from their cycling, may be interested in a new tool that allows you to properly install road bike cleats and is “unlike any existing product on the market today” say it’s creators. The Cleat Key has been designed to support both Look Keo and Shimano SPD-SL road cleats and once your cleats are positioned correctly will ensure maximum power and performance as well as decreasing any risk of injury.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $72 or £53 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 23% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The cleat position is the most critical aspect of the human-bike interface, and the cleat angle is the single most important aspect of cleat installation. If you google, “How do I set up my bike cleats?” you’ll see posts recommending that you get a “rough feel” for the cleat angle, eyeball it, and try it out. We don’t think that’s good enough. Using this tool in conjunction with our Cleat Key Protocol allows the user to properly install a bike cleat, and most importantly, set the correct cleat rotation angle. “

With the assumption that the Cleat Key crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Cleat Key bike cleat key project play the promotional video below.

Install road bike cleats correctly

“The Cleat Key is the only tool we know of that tells you quickly, clearly and accurately what the cleat rotation angle is. It is simple and intuitive to use. Because it is transparent, you can see what you are doing when you are setting up the cleat on the shoe. When used with the Cleat Key Protocol (see below), it can be used to help you set up your bike cleats, just like a pro bike fitter would. Cleats set right, each and every time. “

“The Cleat Key design is the result of over 10 years of evolving product development. It has been used to set the cleats on hundreds of bike riders, at all levels, from beginner to elite, including professionals and top age-group athletes. The final versions of the tool were rigorously tried-and-tested in a shop setting.

You can follow our Cleat Key Protocol to set up your cleats, or just use the device to quantify your cleat angle, making small adjustments as needed. You can easily replicate that cleat setting when you replace your cleats, change cleat brands from Look to Shimano, or vice-versa, or use it when you install a new set of cleats on a new pair of bike shoes.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the bike cleat key, jump over to the official Cleat Key crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

