Instagram is removing its swipe up feature

Instagram has revealed that it will be removing its swipe up feature from its platform, the feature is being retired on the 30th of August.

The news was discovered in the Instagram app by social media expert Matt Navarra, who revealed the changes on Twitter, you can see his tweet below.

Instagram is killing Swipe up links on stories from Aug 30 They will be replaced by link stickers pic.twitter.com/4jYEeu0b3f — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 23, 2021

The swipe up feature has been used to take you external website from Instagram, normally when a company is selling something or wants you to visit their site. This feature is normally used in Instagram Stories.

Instagram has now confirmed that this is happening at the end of the month and that the swipe up feature will be replaced by link stickers.

These will be trappable links in stores and on Instagram that will take you to an external website when they are clicked on.

Instagram says that the swipe up feature is being replaced to streamline stories on the platform, it is also designed to improve engagement for companies and more. The changes will come into force on the 30th of Augusts 2021.

Source Social Media Today, The Verge

