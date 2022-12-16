Instagram gets new hacked account tool

Instagram is launching a new hacked account tool to help people recover their accounts in the event they have had them hacked.

People who have had their account hacked can now go to Instagram.com/hacked, you will then be able to report the hack on your account and try and get the issues resolved.

To support accounts that are experiencing access issues or may have been hacked, we created Instagram.com/hacked – a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues.

If you’re unable to log in to your account, enter Instagram.com/hacked on your mobile phone or desktop browser. Next, you will be able to select if you think you’ve been hacked, forgot your password, lost access to two-factor authentication or if your account has been disabled. From there, you will be able to follow a series of steps to help regain access to your account. If you have multiple accounts associated with your information, you will be able to choose which account needs support.

We know losing access to your Instagram account can be stressful, so we want to ensure people have multiple options to get their accounts back if they lose access.

You will be able to use the tool to regain control of your account and your friends will be able to confirm your identity to help you recover your account.

You can find out more details about the new Instagram account tool over at Instagram at the link below.

Source Instagram

Image Credit: Solen Feyissa





