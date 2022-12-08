Instagram gets new account status tools

Instagram has announced that it is launching some new account status tools in its Account Status Hub, these new tools are designed for people with professional accounts.

You can see some of the features that are being added to the Account Status Hub below, this is designed to add more transparency.

Check if your account’s content can be recommended : See if your content may be eligible to be recommended to non-followers in places like Explore, Reels and Feed Recommendations.

: See if your content may be eligible to be recommended to non-followers in places like Explore, Reels and Feed Recommendations. Understand issues : If your account’s content is not eligible to be recommended, you can see a sample of content or components of your profile that may go against our Recommendations Guidelines and any content that has been removed for violating our Community Guidelines .

: If your account’s content is not eligible to be recommended, you can see a sample of content or components of your profile that may go against our and any content that has been removed for violating our . Fix problems: Edit or delete posts that may go against our Recommendations Guidelines. You can also request for our review team to take another look if you think we made a mistake.

With these updates, we want to help you understand issues with your account and better explain how our systems and rules work. We’re continuing to improve Account Status to cover more areas (like Search and Suggested Accounts), and add more ways for you to understand and fix issues that may affect how you reach non-followers.

You can find out more details about the new Instagram Account Status that is coming to Instagram over at their website at the link below.

Source Instagram, TechCrunch





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals