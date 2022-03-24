Instagram gets new Following and Favorites feed options

Instagram is launching two new feed options, Following, and Favorites and you will be able to select these options on your feed.

The following option is basically chronological order on Instagram which the company previously removed, the second one features all of your favorites.

Your Instagram feed is a mix of photos and videos from people you follow, suggested posts and more. Over time, we’re going to add more recommendations to your feed based on your interests — Favorites and Following are new ways to catch up on recent posts from the accounts you follow.

Favorites shows you the latest from accounts that you choose, like your best friends and favorite creators. In addition to this view, posts from accounts in Favorites will also show up higher in your home feed.

Following shows you posts from the people you follow. Both Favorites and Following will show you posts in chronological order, so you can quickly catch up on recent posts.

You can find out more details about these two new Following and Favorite feed options for Instagram over at the company’s website at the link below. It appears that this has not been rolled out everywhere as yet as it is not working in the UK at the time of writing.

Source Instagram

Image Credit: cottonbro

