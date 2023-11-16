Instagram gets new features

Meta has announced that it is launching a new range of features for Instagram, this includes a new range of filters, new ways to create Reel on Instagram, improved insights for creators accounts, and more

Some of these features include new tools such as Undo/Redo. These features streamline the process of modifying individual clips, significantly reducing the time and effort required in video editing. Elevate your social media presence by crafting unique memes. Our newly launched Media Clip hub allows you to effortlessly incorporate audio-enhanced clips into your Reels, offering a fresh avenue for creative expression.

There is also a new range of new text-to-speech voices, coupled with a diverse selection of updated fonts and text styles. These enhancements provide an enriched experience in personalizing your content.

You can find out more details about all of the new Instagram features over at the official website at the link below.

Source Instagram



