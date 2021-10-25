Innovative RONY flashlight hits Kickstarter from €53

The RONY design team based in Poland has created a new type of flashlight capable of providing up to 1500 lumens of light and up to 40 hours of illumination from a single charge. Capable of projecting light up to 1200 feet, the flashlight features 6 different modes allowing you to select the perfect amount of light for your application. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $61 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates).

Features and specifications of the RONY flashlight

Material: aluminum, carbon

Battery: 4200 mA·h 18650 3,7 V

L.E.D: Cree XP -L (V5) / LED Lamp Biom G4 10w

Weight: 0.207 lb.

Charging port: Micro USB

Lumens: Front – 1500 lumens / Back – 300 lumens

Colors: grey, carbon

“There are many advantages to using Rony with a bike. First, the front LED is as powerful as a motorcycle headlamp. Second, the back LED creates a spot of light on the full area you are moving in. At night, while on the road, you will be completely visible to other vehicles. Rony is all about putting you in control, giving you six separate modes that start from the lowest setting of just 20 lumens to the highest at 1500 lumens. A simple touch switches you between the modes, making it easy and quick to adjust.”

If the RONY crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the RONY flashlight project checkout the promotional video below.

“Rony can be recharged with any power source; just use the USB cable in the kit. The charging starts automatically after connecting. Rony knows when the battery is fully charged and automatically stops charging to prevent battery overheating and overcharging. Totally ergonomic shape, small weight, and no useless details make Rony the most comfortable and enjoyable flashlight available. It doesn’t take much space in your backpack, pocket, or purse.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the flashlight, jump over to the official RONY crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals