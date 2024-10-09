Inflection AI and Intel Launch Enterprise AI System

Inflection AI, in collaboration with Intel, has unveiled a groundbreaking enterprise AI system, Inflection for Enterprise. This innovative solution is designed to accelerate the adoption and impact of AI for businesses and developers. Powered by Intel Gaudi and Intel Tiber AI Cloud, Inflection for Enterprise offers empathetic, conversational, and employee-friendly AI capabilities. It provides the control, customization, and scalability required for complex, large-scale deployments, making it a catalyst in the enterprise AI landscape.

Enterprise AI

Key Takeaways Inflection for Enterprise is an industry-first, enterprise-grade AI system.

Powered by Intel Gaudi and Intel Tiber AI Cloud.

Offers empathetic, conversational, and employee-friendly AI capabilities.

Provides control, customization, and scalability for large-scale deployments.

Available through AI Cloud and as an AI appliance in Q1 2025.

Supports open-source models and tools.

Delivers competitive performance per watt.

Fine-tuned to align with each organization’s unique data and culture.

Ensures enhanced ownership and security of AI models.

Empowering Enterprises with AI

The enterprise AI system, Inflection for Enterprise, is built on Inflection 3.0 and is designed to empower businesses with a virtual AI co-worker. This AI is specifically trained on a company’s unique data, policies, and culture, ensuring a seamless integration into the workforce. The collaboration with Intel brings unmatched performance through the Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerator, offering industry-leading price/performance for efficient, high-impact results. The AI Cloud further streamlines the building, testing, and deployment of AI applications, accelerating time to market.

Pricing and Availability

Inflection for Enterprise is currently available through the AI Cloud, with plans to ship as an industry-first AI appliance powered by Gaudi 3 in Q1 2025. This turnkey AI appliance will offer customers up to 2x improved price performance and 128 GB of high-bandwidth memory capacity, optimizing GenAI performance compared to current competitive offerings. The system is designed to be accessible, affordable, and efficient for enterprises of any size, ensuring a faster time-to-value through employee-friendly generative AI experiences.

Fine-Tuned for Enterprise Needs

Inflection AI’s system is fine-tuned to be native to each organization, expediting user adoption and improving the usefulness of use cases. By aligning with a company’s tone, purpose, and unique product, service, and operating information, Inflection for Enterprise drives productivity and alignment across the organization. The system uses fine-tuning and reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) expertise, ensuring that the AI models are unique to each business’s ethos and way of operating.

Enhanced Ownership and Security

Inflection for Enterprise allows enterprises to own their intelligence in its entirety. The fine-tuned models are the customer’s alone and are never shared outside their organization. Additionally, customers can host and run the model on their preferred architecture, whether hosted on-premises, in the cloud, or hybrid. This ensures enhanced ownership and security, providing peace of mind for businesses looking to integrate AI into their operations.

Future Prospects and Developer Opportunities

Looking ahead, Inflection AI and Intel will enable developers to build enterprise applications for Inflection for Enterprise, leveraging the robust and human-centric Inflection 3.0 system. This will generate critical software tools, further enhancing the capabilities of the enterprise AI system. For enterprise customers interested in Inflection for Enterprise, more information and demo sign-ups are available at it is official website.

In addition to the enterprise AI system, readers might be interested in exploring other areas such as AI ethics, the impact of AI on workforce dynamics, and the future of AI in various industries. These topics provide a broader understanding of the evolving AI landscape and its implications for businesses and society.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals