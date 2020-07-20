Indoor Kingdoms children’s inflatable playhouses

Children’s playhouses have been around for many years but a new range of inflatable playhouses from Indoor Kingdom have taken their design to the next level. Designed by a team in San Diego California the inflatable playhouses are perfect for those with limited space or would prefer their home not to look like an extension of preschool.

Watch the video below to learn more about the new range of inflatable playhouses, with early bird pledges starting from $325 and worldwide shipping expected to take place during October 2020stop

“Trying to keep young kids entertained indoors is not fun. Playhouses are great but they take up a lot of space, and if you’re like us you’d like to keep your home looking as little like a preschool as possible.We wanted something that was beautifully designed to inspire children’s imaginations and could also pack down small and store away when playtime is over…from this idea Indoor Kingdoms was born.”

Features of the Indoor Kingdom inflatable playhouses include :

– Fan Safety: The fan/blower used in the unit has been approved by Underwriters Laboratories (United States) & CE (Europe) meaning they’ve been assessed to meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements. There is also a cover guard on the exterior so that a kid could not put their finger in it.

– Soft Exterior: With the exception of the small fan/blower intake on the back the entirety of the surface of the castle both inside and out is soft. So no worries about your kids hurting themselves, it’s literally “bang your head” proof!

– Slow Deflation: No worries about unplugging the castle and having it deflate on the kids while you are trying to get them out. With the exhaust zipper closed, it takes about 5 minutes for it to fully deflate. Plus the material is very lightweight almost like a heavy sheet.

– Open Design: With no roof, you are easily able to view how the kids are playing along inside, which means you can see who hit who…haha

Source : Kickstarter

