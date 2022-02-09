Infinix Zero 5G smartphone unveiled

Infinix has launched a new Android smartphone, the Infinix Zero 5G and the device comes with some great specifications for the price.

The Infinix Zero 5G will retail for $269 in the USA and it comes with a 6.78 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. The handset also comes equipped with a microSD card slot if you need additional storage.

The new Infinix Zero smartphones come with a range of high-end cameras, there are three cameras on the back of the device and a single camera on the front. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for video chat.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, this is combined with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The device also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging.

The new Infinix Zero 5G smartphone comes with XOS 10 which is based on Android 11, it will be available in a range of colors including Horizon Blue, Skylight Orange, and Cosmic Black.

Source GSM Arena

