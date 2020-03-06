Infinix S5 Pro Android smartphone has a popup selfie camera

The new Infinix S5 Pro smartphone is now official and the handset comes with a 6.53 inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset comes with 394 pixels per inch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM.

The Infinix S5 Pro comes with 64GB of storage built in and there is also a microSD card slot which takes up to a 256GB card.

The device comes with a range of high end cameras, this include a pop up 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls and triple rear cameras on the back. The three rear cameras include one 48 megapixel camera, and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The handset comes with XOS 6.0 which is based on Android 10 and it also features a 4000 mAh battery, pricing will start at INR 9,999 which is about $135.

Source GSM Arena

