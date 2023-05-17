Geeky Gadgets

The Latest Technology News



Infinix Note 30i smartphone unvieled

By

Infinix Note 30i

Infinix has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Infinix Note 30i and the handset comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 mobile processor and the device comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, there is also a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

The new Infinix Note 30i smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and there are three cameras on the rear of the device.

On the front of the device there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls, on the rear there is a 64-megapixel main camera and two other cameras, as yet there are no details on how many megapixels the two other cameras have.

The handset comes with a fingerprint sensor and USB-C, it will be available ina. choice of three colors, these include Variable Gold, Impression Green, and Obsidian Black, as yet there are no details on pricing or a launch date. As soon as we get some more details on the handset, including a release date and how much it will cost, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.
Geeky Gadgets