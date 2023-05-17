Infinix Note 30i smartphone unvieled

Infinix has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Infinix Note 30i and the handset comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 mobile processor and the device comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, there is also a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

The new Infinix Note 30i smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and there are three cameras on the rear of the device.

On the front of the device there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls, on the rear there is a 64-megapixel main camera and two other cameras, as yet there are no details on how many megapixels the two other cameras have.

The handset comes with a fingerprint sensor and USB-C, it will be available ina. choice of three colors, these include Variable Gold, Impression Green, and Obsidian Black, as yet there are no details on pricing or a launch date. As soon as we get some more details on the handset, including a release date and how much it will cost, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena



