Infinix Smart 7 smartphone unveiled

Infinix has launched its latest Android device, the Infinix Smart 7 smartphone and the handset is launching in India.

The device will come with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display that will feature an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels

The handset is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A1 octa-core mobile processor and the device will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

The smartphone comes with a microSD card slot should you need any additional storage and the device features a 6000 mAh battery and 10W charging.

The new Infinix Smart 7 comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the back.

On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel main camera and a depth camera.

The Infinix Smart 7 comes with XOS 12 which is based on Android 12 and it will be available in a choice of three colors, Azure Blye, Emerald Green, and Night Black.

The device will go on sale in India on the 27th of February through Flipkart and it will retail for INR 7,299 which is about $88.

Source GSM Arena





