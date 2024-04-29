Infinix GT 20 Pro Smartphone Launched

The smartphone industry just welcomed the latest addition to its high-performance lineup with the Infinix GT 20 Pro. This model showcases an array of upgraded features, making it a noteworthy contender in today’s market. Let’s delve into what the Infinix GT 20 Pro has to offer, ensuring you get a comprehensive understanding of its capabilities.

Starting with its visually stunning display, the Infinix GT 20 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen that supports 1 billion colors and operates at a refresh rate of 144Hz. This feature alone sets it apart in terms of smoothness and clarity. The resolution stands at a crisp 1080 x 2400 pixels with a 20:9 aspect ratio, offering an impressive ~388 pixels per inch density. Such specifications guarantee vibrant colors and sharp details, enhancing your viewing experience whether you’re streaming videos or gaming.

Under the hood, the Infinix GT 20 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, fabricated with a 4nm process for optimal efficiency and performance. It features an octa-core CPU configuration, including a powerful 3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 core alongside additional cores that balance power and battery life. The device is equipped with a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, ensuring high-end graphics performance, which is essential for the latest mobile games and intensive applications.

Storage is no issue with the Infinix GT 20 Pro as it offers two configurations: 256GB storage with 8GB RAM or 256GB storage with 12GB RAM. This is complemented by UFS 3.1 technology for faster data transfer and retrieval speeds. Additionally, it includes a microSDXC card slot, dedicated solely to expanding the storage capacity, ensuring that you never run out of space for your apps and media.

Photography enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the Infinix GT 20 Pro features a triple main camera setup. It includes a 108 MP wide-angle camera with autofocus and optical image stabilization, perfect for capturing high-resolution images with great detail. Supporting the primary camera are two 2 MP sensors for macro shots and depth data, enhancing portrait and close-up photography. The camera system also features Quad-LED flash, HDR, and panorama capabilities, alongside video recording in 4K at 30fps and 1080p at 30/60fps.

The selfie camera is not to be overlooked, with a 32 MP wide-angle lens that also supports video at 1440p@30fps and 1080p@30/60fps. For audio, the GT 20 Pro includes stereo speakers tuned by JBL, ensuring high-quality sound reproduction. It also retains the beloved 3.5mm headphone jack, catering to audiophiles who prefer traditional wired headphones.

On the connectivity front, the Infinix GT 20 Pro is well-equipped with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, NFC, and more. It sports a USB Type-C 2.0 port for charging and data transfer. The device is powered by a robust 5000 mAh battery, supporting 45W wired fast charging, allowing you quick recharges and extended usage times.

The smartphone is available in three striking colors: Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver. For security, it features an under-display optical fingerprint sensor, along with an accelerometer, proximity sensor, compass, and gyro.

If you are wondering how the Infinix GT 20 Pro stands out, it combines performance, aesthetics, and utility in a single device. This smartphone is designed to meet the demands of modern users who need efficiency, power, and style.

Source Infinix, GSM Arena



