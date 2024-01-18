JF35-ADN1 industrial robotics motherboards by Jetway

Jetway has recently introduced a new motherboard, the JF35-ADN1, which is set to significantly impact the field of industrial robotics, including the technology used in Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV). This advanced motherboard is designed to support complex machine vision systems and secure payment solutions, powered by the robust Intel Processor N97 CPU. It stands out with its exceptional connectivity and display options, making it a key player in the realm of industrial automation.

At the heart of the JF35-ADN1 is the Intel Processor N97 CPU, which provides reliable performance for complex tasks. The motherboard’s 3.5″ SubCompact form factor makes it versatile for various industrial applications. It can support up to 32 GB of DDR5 system memory through SODIMM slots, offering the high bandwidth needed for challenging operations.

The motherboard is equipped with a range of high-speed interfaces, crucial for connecting cameras, sensors, and card readers that are integral to machine vision systems. It boasts two RJ-45 ports with 2.5GbE, multiple USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and eight USB 2.0 interfaces, allowing for a wide array of peripheral connections.

Industrial robotics motherboards

For payment systems where security is paramount, the JF35-ADN1 includes an optional onboard TPM 2.0 module, which secures transactions and positions it as a reliable choice for financial applications. Display capabilities are a strong suit for the JF35-ADN1, with two HDMI 2.0b ports, one DP 1.4a via USB Type-C, and an internal LVDS connector. It can support three 4K displays at 60 Hz at the same time, offering outstanding visual performance for user interfaces and monitoring systems.

The motherboard also caters to legacy industrial equipment with six serial connectors, including one for RS-232/422/485. It features an 8-bit GPIO, SMBus, and an audio header, adding to its adaptability. Storage options on the JF35-ADN1 are comprehensive, with 64 GB eMMC, SATA support, and an M.2 2280 M-Key for NVMe, which meet various storage requirements and ensure fast data access. The motherboard’s expansion capabilities are notable, with a Nano SIM card slot and M.2 slots for Wi-Fi 6 and 4G/5G modules, enabling mobile connectivity for remote operations.

The JF35-ADN1 motherboard is now available for order and is being produced in large quantities. Jetway’s commitment to providing advanced solutions for industrial automation is evident in this product. By combining high performance, extensive connectivity, and strong security, the JF35-ADN1 is poised to improve industrial robotics and AGV systems, driving efficiency and fostering innovation in the sector.



