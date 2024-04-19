New ZOTAC ZBOX Scalable GPU Platforms and Industrial PC Solutions

ZOTAC Technology, a leading innovator in mini PCs and graphics solutions, has recently unveiled a groundbreaking lineup of mini PCs and external GPU solutions designed to transform enterprise and healthcare applications. These innovative innovations not only deliver exceptional performance through the integration of the latest technologies but also prioritize scalability and safety in professional environments. ZOTAC’s mini PCs, renowned for their compact form factor and powerful capabilities, are now equipped with the latest Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX GPUs, setting new standards in the industry.

Transforming Healthcare with ZBOX

The introduction of the ZOTAC ZBOX Healthcare Series represents a significant milestone in the integration of advanced computing technologies in medical settings. The ZBOX H39R5000W and ZBOX H37R3500W models feature the latest 13th Generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation GPUs, making them ideally suited for demanding healthcare applications such as medical imaging, AI-driven diagnostics, and real-time data analysis. These mini PCs are meticulously designed with rounded edges and adhere to stringent medical safety standards, including IEC 60601-1 and EN 60601-1, ensuring their safe deployment in various healthcare environments, from clinics to operating rooms.

ZOTAC’s ZBOX PRO Series

ZBOX H39R5000W: 13th Gen Intel Core i9, NVIDIA RTX Ada GPU

ZBOX H37R3500W: 13th Gen Intel Core i7, NVIDIA RTX Ada GPU

ZBOX PRO AD2000/AD3500/AD5000: External GPU Boxes with NVIDIA RTX Ada GPUs

MAGNUS ONE ERP74070SW and ERP74070SC: 14th Gen Intel Core i7, ZOTAC GAMING 4070 SUPER GPU

MAGNUS EN EN474070C and EN474070W: 14th Gen Intel Core i7 Laptop Processors

ZBOX Q Series QRP7N2000: NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation Embedded GPU

ZBOX PRO ZRP7N3500 / ZRP5N2000: 13th generation Intel Core processors, NVIDIA RTX Ada GPUs

The compact size and powerful performance of these healthcare-focused mini PCs offer numerous benefits for medical professionals and institutions. By enabling faster processing of medical data, high-resolution imaging, and seamless integration with existing healthcare systems, ZOTAC’s ZBOX Healthcare Series empowers healthcare providers to deliver more accurate diagnoses, personalized treatments, and improved patient outcomes. Moreover, the space-saving design of these mini PCs allows for efficient deployment in space-constrained medical facilities, maximizing the utilization of valuable resources.

Unleashing the Power of External GPUs

In addition to its healthcare-focused offerings, ZOTAC is expanding its portfolio with the launch of the ZBOX PRO External GPU Box series, which includes the AD2000, AD3500, and AD5000 models. These innovative devices are engineered to supercharge Thunderbolt 3-compatible PCs by providing the additional graphical power necessary for resource-intensive tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and AI inference. The flexibility and portability of these external GPUs make them an ideal solution for small to mid-sized teams, fostering collaboration and efficiency in the workplace.

The ZBOX PRO External GPU Box series offers a range of benefits for professionals in various industries. By enabling users to harness the power of high-performance graphics cards without the need for a dedicated workstation, these devices provide a cost-effective and scalable solution for businesses looking to enhance their computing capabilities. The external GPU boxes can be easily shared among team members, allowing for optimal resource allocation and increased productivity. Furthermore, the compatibility with Thunderbolt 3 ensures seamless integration with a wide range of laptops and desktop computers, making them a versatile addition to any professional setup.

Pricing and Availability

ZOTAC’s latest range of mini PCs and external GPU boxes are now available in select regions, offering businesses and professionals the opportunity to leverage innovative technology for their specific needs. The healthcare-focused ZBOX H39R5000W and ZBOX H37R3500W, along with the ZBOX QRP7N2000, are available in barebone configurations, allowing users to customize their systems according to their requirements. Meanwhile, the MAGNUS ONE ERP74070SW and ERP74070SC, as well as the MAGNUS EN EN474070C and EN474070W, are offered in both barebone and Windows configurations, providing flexibility based on user preferences and existing IT infrastructures.

By offering a diverse portfolio of mini PCs and external GPU boxes, ZOTAC enables organizations to select the most suitable hardware for their specific needs, whether it’s for healthcare applications, creative workflows, or data-intensive tasks. The flexibility in configuration options further empowers users to optimize their systems for maximum performance and compatibility with existing software and hardware ecosystems.



