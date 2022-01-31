AAEON UP Squared 6000 Industrial Maker Board mini PC

After its unveiling towards the end of last year AAEON has this week announced the availability of its new UP Squared 6000 mini PC created to provide an Industrial Maker Board to excel a rate AIoT deployments. The high performance industrial mini PC measures just 101.6 mm x 101.6 mm in size and can be powered by a choice of processor depending on your application and budget.

Choices include either the Intel Atom x6000E/RE, Pentium or Celeron N/J series SoC formerly known as Elkhart Lake and provides makers and industrial mini PC with “upgraded single-thread, multi-thread and graphical performances, and features Intel Programmable Service Engine (PSE) and onboard TPM to accelerate and optimize AIoT vertical applications.”

Specifications of the AAEON UP Squared 6000 mini PC

Intel Atom x6000E Pentium Celeron Processor SoC

Onboard LPDDR4 Memory up to 8GB

Onboard eMMC Storage up to 64GB

GbE x 1, 2.5GbE x 1 (Intel® i210, i225)

USB 3.2 x 3 (Type A x 2, Type C x 1)

40 pin GPIO x 1

DP 1.2 / HDMI 2.0b / eDP x 1

RS232 / 422 wafer x 1

M.2 2230 E-Key / M.2 2280 M-Key / M.2 3052 B-Key x 1

SATA3 x 1

TPM 2.0

12V DC-in, 6A

AAEON UP Squared 6000 mini PC

“Expansion and scalability are critical in edge AIoT deployments. To meet the design requirements, UP Squared 6000 comes with multiple M.2 sockets for Intel Myriad X module, NVMe storage, 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi5/6 modules. In addition, UP Squared 6000 features 40-pin GPIO (HAT-compatible) and 100-pin board-to-board connector (available in Intel Atom x6000E/RE SKUs only) for I/O expansions through a carrier board.

With the carrier board, UP Squared 6000 will drive full potential of Intel Programmable Service Engine by offering CAN Bus, QEP, additional dual GbE Ethernet ports, and RS-232 for industrial applications (the carrier board is available in SKUs with Intel Atom x6425RE and Intel Atom x6413E processors and is scheduled for official launch in Q2, 2022).”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by AAEON, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : AAEON

