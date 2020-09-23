BerlinGreen smart indoor growing system Green Box

If you’d like to grow your own herbs from your apartment, kitchen worktop you may be interested in the range of indoor growing systems created by the team at BerlinGreen. Presale offers are now available with free shipping and prices starting from €149.

“GreenBox is the first device on the market, that is trully IoT-integrated. The app connects with device via bluetooth and wifi and gives you up-to-date informations about temperature or water as well as full control over the light.

Growing with GreenBox is clean, needs less space and is more efficient compared to traditional gardening. We deliver seeds and organic growing substrate directly to your place. You can enjoy your fresh herbs already after 3-4 weeks. We use organic and non-GMO seeds only.”

“GreenBox can grow eight plants at the same time, providing them nutrients and appropriate light and water conditions. GreenBox is not only growing unit, but – due to modern design and high-quality wood – it serves as an eye-catching interior element as well. Designed in Germany – made in EU – Nominated to German Design Award 2020.”

