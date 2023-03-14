Totam planter self watering indoor garden

If you would like to grow your own herbs, spices and greens from the comfort of your kitchen you might be interested in a new modular, self watering automated growing station aptly named the Totam planter. Launched by Kickstarter last month the project has already raised over $350,000 thanks to over 1700 backers with still 24 days remaining on its campaign the modular self watering indoor garden has been designed to enhance your home as well as provide you with nutritious fresh vegetables and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $139 or £115 (depending on current exchange rates).

” The design has been validated by multiple suppliers and the majority of components are ready for immediate production of the tools. We have built in quality checking and reworking of tools into our timeline, but as our priority is quality, the timeline may be affected if there are an unexpected number of adjustments required.”

“We believe the ability to repair and upgrade products dramatically increase their life and reduces the chance they will end up in landfill. With totam, we’ve taken this belief and made sure that electrical components are replaceable and upgradeable. We believe this is a major win for both the consumer and the environment.”

Indoor garden

Assuming that the Totam planter funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Totam planter modular automated indoor garden project watch the promotional video below.

” totam makes use of some organic materials. The logistics of shipping these items, to some countries, can cause complications due to local import laws. We don’t anticipate this affecting our timeline as we’d aim to ship totam without the offending articles, and offer a workaround (e.g. delayed consumable shipping)”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the modular automated indoor garden, jump over to the official Totam planter crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





