If you would like to enjoy fresh herbs and greens with every meal, you might be interested in a new indoor garden that allows you to grow a wide variety of different herbs from the comfort of your kitchen. The Bottle Farm Mini is a modular kit the transforms old glass jars, cans and containers into growing pots for herbs, without the need for you to invest in plastic plant pots.

“We are a team of school friends, scientists and designers from south London. After we graduated from University, we wanted to create something that would get more people growing fresh food, and have a positive environmental impact.”

Indoor garden

Using the company is unique Plant Fuel, backers can use the carefully created mixture of nutrients to their plants grow up to 50% faster than normal soil growing.

“Clever hydroponic technology – The Mini uses a clever technology called hydroponics – add our Plant Fuel™ to tap water and give your plants all the nutrients they need to grow. It helps them grow faster than in soil and uses up to 90% less water. It also makes the Mini self-watering because the plants drink exactly the amount of water they need. You just have to keep it topped up!”

If the Bottle Farm Mini crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Bottle Farm Mini indoor garden project review the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $39 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Transform your waste – We’ve designed the Bas of the Mini to work with almost any container up to 12 cm wide. Now you can repurpose your old jars, cans, and containers to grow something new. Curate your own miniature herb garden – You can grow almost anything in your Minis – from herbs to fresh greens to tomatoes and chillies. For our Kickstarter backers we’re offering basil, tomato, chilli, lettuce, rocket, chive, coriander, parsley and mint seeds. “

“The Base fits onto any container up to 12 cm in diameter. It’s made from a beautiful reclaimed piece of wood. The Grow Baskets are made from 100% recycled plastic – they’re designed to support your plants as they grow.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the indoor garden, jump over to the official Bottle Farm Mini crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals