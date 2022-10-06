Harry Herbs indoor garden planter for microgreens, herbs and more

If you would like to grow microgreens, herbs and vegetables in the comfort of your own home. You might be interested in a unique indoor garden planter created by the team at Gusta Garden and aptly named the Harry Herbs planter. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past it required pledge goal thanks to nearly 500 backers with still 29 days remaining on the campaign.

The indoor garden planter measures 358 mm long by 150 mm wide and has a depth of 160 mm without its transparent lid and 250 mm when the lid is in place. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $ or £35 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“HARRY HERBS is a real all-rounder. With soil or soilless, raising seeds, growing microgreens or typical herbs from the supermarket: the clever herbs garden with integrated water reservoir and nursery lid gets everyone‘s wishes fulfilled. You know what is best? HARRY HERBS can be used indoor as well as outdoor all year. No dirty hands any more! HARRY HERBS is able to grow vegetables and herbs completely soilless. Everything you need is fresh air clear water. “

Indoor garden planter

If the Harry Herbs campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Harry Herbs indoor garden planter project review the promotional video below.

“The journey of your plants starts here: in HARRY HERBS you can easily grow your own plants out of seeds. You just need starting tablets or starting soil/compost and some seeds of your choice. The irrigation wicks keep your seedlings wet and offer the optimum growing conditions. Additionally, the nursery lid with opening for ventilation enables a perfect climate in your propagator. “

“No toasted herbs anymore! Grow your own herbs with or without pot in your HARRY HERBS and spice up your dishes with daily fresh green. The water reservoir with 0,5 L water volume and the included irrigation wicks always supply your plants with the right amount of water. That takes the daily watering from you and keeps your herbs fresh, even when you are on vacation. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the indoor garden planter, jump over to the official Harry Herbs crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



