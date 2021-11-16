In Win AIRFORCE Mid-Tower and Mini-ITX PC cases

Anyone thinking of building a new PC rig may be interested in the new AIRFORCE PC cases unveiled by In Win this week. Providing a great protective structure against your delicate PC hardware available in both Mid-Tower and and Mini-ITX form factors the PC cases have been specifically engineered to be easy to assemble and feature a 19 piece modular design.

AIRFORCE Mid-Tower and Mini-ITX PC cases

“Made from strengthened ABS plastic with tempered glass side panels, choose between a simple Bone White or Justice White that has vibrant mixes of red, blue and yellow that users can assemble the modular 10-piece Mini-ITX chassis. Builders can choose between a ventilated ABS or SECC front panel – both are included in the box and can be easily swapped whenever! Other tool-less features include quick-release side panels and dust filters, in addition to the quick-release front panel.

Despite its miniature size the EXPLORER has a spacious interior: supporting up to 330 mm, triple-slot graphics cards, 160 mm ATX PSUs, up to 240 mm radiators (2x120mm fans) and two storage drive spaces. InWin includes three premium Luna AL120 fans in the package that are ideal for either liquid-cooling radiators or in-case airflow. The Luna AL120 features a soft radiating glow from its internal ARGB lighting, which can be controlled via compatible ARGB motherboard software.”

“This ATX mid-tower features a spacious interior for maximum expandability. Compatible with up to 12x13 inch E-ATX motherboards, high-end graphics cards up to 390 mm in length, 170 mm tall CPU heatsinks, premium 180 mm ATX power supplies and up to four storage drives. InWin’s extensive case design expertise has included user friendly features such as a tool-less drive cage, quick-release side panels and easily removable dust filters.

AIRFORCE offers seven spaces for case fans; three front, three top and one rear. InWin even includes four, premium Luna AL120 fans in the package to ensure PCs are well chilled. The front I/O panel includes a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port among two USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A ports, plus 3.5 mm HD headphone and microphone sockets.”

Source : In Win

