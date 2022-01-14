Improve your balance with the GNARBOARD balance board

If you would like to improve your balance and improve your core fitness the GNARBOARD and GNAR BALL balance board may be able to assist. Constructed using environmentally friendly and carefully crafted materials the balance board is machined from high-quality Baltic birch and is capable of accepting weights of up to 350lbs.

The makers of the balance board say it is the strongest balance board on the market won’t warp, deform or deflate with use. GNARBOARD is now available to back via Kickstarter with early bird pledges now available for the balance board from roughly $109 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates).

Improve your balance and fitness

“What is GNARBOARD? The GNARBOARD is the most refined and challenging balance board on the market. Developed specifically for the most disciplined athletes, the patent-pending ball and groove design provide a full 360° range of motion. Our design allows the user to maximize their body mechanics, emulating the coordination and muscles necessary to dominate their sport. From surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding to mountain biking and more, GNARBOARD can help you perfect your balance and dominate your sport.”

Assuming that the GNARBOARD funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the GNARBOARD balance board project checkout the promotional video below.

“The issue with current balance boards is their lack of advancement and difficulty. They typically use a cylindrical object to operate along a single axis, making them quick to master. Thus, becoming obsolete in training or rehabilitation regiments. This is why GNARBOARD uses a ball rather than a cylinder. The ball allows movement up to 360°. Let’s say you placed a ball under a flat bottom board without a groove.

Once stood on, you’d see that leaning slightly in any direction would propel you in the direction you’re leaning, thus, minimizing the amount of balance necessary to stay upright. This is because physics is working with you. By adding a groove, the ball is limited in the directions by which it can naturally move, thus, making the rider the one responsible to counteract the physics that are now working against you.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the balance board, jump over to the official GNARBOARD crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

“The GNARBOARD is currently patent-pending with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. In 9 months we’ll finish the paperwork for the final patent. Our U.S. Appl. No. is 63/264,206”

Source : Kickstarter

