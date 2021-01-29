Immortals Fenyx Rising demo now available on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, Stadia, and PC

Ubisoft has made available a new demo of its Immortals Fenyx Rising game allowing you to try out the game originally known as Gods and Monsters on your Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, Stadia, or PC. The action-adventure game has been developed by Ubisoft Quebec and launched last month during December 2020. Play as Fenyx, a winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods from a dark curse. Take on mythological beasts, master god-like powers and explore a beautiful open world.

“Immortals is an action-adventure video game played from a third-person perspective. At the beginning of the game, players can customize the gender, voice, and the appearances of Fenyx using Aphrodite’s Beauty Chair.At any point in the game, they can return to the beauty chair and customize Fenyx. The game is set in a large open world, consisting of seven distinct regions inspired by the Greek gods.”

“The player character is accompanied by a companion bird named Phosphor, which can identify locations of interest on the map. Fenyx can traverse the world quickly through climbing cliffs, riding on a mount, and flying using the wings of Daedalus.”

“The full open world will be accessible from the start of the game. As players explore the world, they would encounter rifts which would teleport them to the Vaults of Tartaros, which are a series of platforming challenges that require players to utilize both Fenyx’s combat and traversal abilities. Players can also complete various side-objectives and optional puzzles.”

Source : Eurogamer : Ubisoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals