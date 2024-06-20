OpenAI’s co-founder and ex-chief scientist Ilya Sutskever starts Safe Superintelligence Inc.

After recently quitting his job at OpenAI. OpenAI’s co-founder and ex-chief scientist Ilya Sutskever together with Daniel Gross and Daniel Levy have started a new company called Safe Superintelligence Inc.

Safe Superintelligence Inc. (SSI) has been specifically created to set a new benchmark in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). The company is dedicated to achieving artificial superintelligence (ASI) with a primary focus on safety. This initiative aims to address one of the most critical technical challenges of our time: developing advanced AI systems that are both powerful and secure.

Safe Superintelligence Inc.

Superintelligence is within reach.

Building safe superintelligence (SSI) is the most important technical problem of our​​ time.

We have started the world’s first straight-shot SSI lab, with one goal and one product: a safe superintelligence.

It’s called Safe Superintelligence Inc.

SSI is our mission, our name, and our entire product roadmap, because it is our sole focus. Our team, investors, and business model are all aligned to achieve SSI.

We approach safety and capabilities in tandem, as technical problems to be solved through revolutionary engineering and scientific breakthroughs. We plan to advance capabilities as fast as possible while making sure our safety always remains ahead.

This way, we can scale in peace.

Our singular focus means no distraction by management overhead or product cycles, and our business model means safety, security, and progress are all insulated from short-term commercial pressures.

We are an American company with offices in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv, where we have deep roots and the ability to recruit top technical talent.

We are assembling a lean, cracked team of the world’s best engineers and researchers dedicated to focusing on SSI and nothing else.

If that’s you, we offer an opportunity to do your life’s work and help solve the most important technical challenge of our age.

Now is the time. Join us.

Ilya Sutskever, Daniel Gross, Daniel Levy

June 19, 2024

SSI’s mission is straightforward yet ambitious: to develop a safe superintelligence. The company aims to solve the technical problems associated with both safety and capabilities through revolutionary engineering and scientific breakthroughs. By focusing solely on this goal, SSI ensures that its efforts are not diluted by management overhead or product cycles.

Why Safety is Paramount

In recent years, the importance of AI safety has been highlighted by various incidents and criticisms. For instance, OpenAI’s safety team was often overlooked, leading to public criticism from its safety lead, Jan Leike, who eventually moved to Anthropic, another company focused on safe AI models. SSI aims to avoid such pitfalls by making safety its core focus, ensuring that progress in AI capabilities does not come at the expense of security.

SSI boasts a team of top-tier talent, including Ilya Sutskever, Daniel Gross, and Daniel Levy. The company is strategically located in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv, allowing it to tap into a rich network of AI researchers and policymakers. This geographical advantage enables SSI to recruit the best minds in the field, furthering its mission to develop safe superintelligence.

Business Model and Approach

One of the unique aspects of SSI is its business model, which is designed to insulate the company from short-term commercial pressures. This allows SSI to focus entirely on research and development, ensuring that safety and progress go hand in hand. The company’s singular focus on safe superintelligence means that all its resources are directed towards solving this critical challenge.

Safe Superintelligence Inc. is poised to make significant strides in the field of AI by prioritizing safety alongside capabilities. With a team of world-class experts and a business model free from short-term pressures, SSI is well-positioned to tackle one of the most important technical challenges of our time. For those interested in the future of AI, SSI’s journey will undoubtedly be one to watch.

For readers interested in related topics, exploring the advancements in AI safety protocols, the ethical implications of AI, and the latest breakthroughs in machine learning could provide valuable insights. These areas are crucial for understanding the broader context in which SSI operates and the challenges it aims to overcome.



