IKEA smart blinds IR remote

Owners of IKEA smart blinds that would like to control their shades using an infrared remote control may be interested in a new project published to the Instructable’s website by member Replayreb.

“I finally got my hands on some IKEA FYRTUR motorized shades and wanted to control them with an IR remote. This is a niche application but I thought it might be useful for someone wanting to learn how to use the Arduino’s GPIO pins as a simple low-voltage relay.”

“Each IKEA FYRTUR shade comes packaged with a remote so if you pair only one to control an entire set of shades (up to 4) you’ll have lots of extra, unused remotes. I mounted one remote on the wall for everyday use but needed an extra working remote for this project so after much trial and error I finally figured out how to pair two remotes to one set of shades.”

The IKEA Smart Blinds are now available to purchase with prices starting from $129 for the 23×76 ¾ model, the top model measures 48×76 ¾ ” and costs $179.

Source : AB : Replayreb

