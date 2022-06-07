iFixit teardown Apples iPhone repair tools

After being sent iPhone repair tools by Apple as part of the companies Self Service Repair program, iFixit decided to buy their own set and open them up to reveal their internal workings. If you are interested in learning more about the new Apple Self Service Repair program check out the review created by the iFixit team embedded below.

The program is now open and Apple now offers more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices to complete repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and iPhone SE (3rd generation), such as the display, battery, and camera. Later this year the program will also provide manuals, parts, and tools to perform repairs on Mac computers with Apple silicon.

“To start the Self Service Repair process, a customer will first review the repair manual for the product they want to repair by visiting support.apple.com/self-service-repair. Then, they can visit the Apple Self Service Repair Store and order the necessary parts and tools. Every genuine Apple part is designed and engineered for each product, and goes through extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety, and reliability. The parts are the same ones — at the same price — as those available to Apple’s network of authorized repair providers. For certain repairs, customers will receive a credit when returning a replaced part for recycling. ”

“You might have seen our recent review of the program. We’d used Apple’s rental tools for that video but we did order our own set too. We own these ones which can only mean one thing. It’s time for a teardown!”

iPhone repair tools

Timestamps for the iPhone repair tools teardown video by iFixit :

00:00 Introduction

00:15 The Display Press Tool

00:40 Opening Battery Compartment

01:15 Removing Battery PCB

01:40 Spring Loaded Pads

01:57 Removing LED Display Column

02:36 Battery Press

03:06 Heated Display Removal Fixture

03:31 Heated Display Removal Fixture Disassembly

03:46 Hot Pocket

03:58 HDO Manual

04:15 iPad Hot Pocket

04:34 Removing Top Plate

04:40 Hot Pocket Heating Mechanism

05:40 Removing RFID Antenna

05:47 Removing Mainboard

06:40 Removing LCD Screen

06:54 Conclusion

Apple Self Service Repair

“When Apple announced their repair program, we expected to see pigs flying. When they went quiet for months afterward we thought we might be witnessing another AirPower—the wireless charger Apple announced but never released. When they announced not only tool sales but tool rentals, we knew we had to get our hands on these things. We still don’t have official parts in our hands, but we’ve got plenty to say without them!”

Source : iFixit

