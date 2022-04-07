IFA 2022 takes place in Berlin 2nd to 6th September

IFA 2022 will take place between in 2nd and 6th of September this year, last year’s event was canceled due to Covid-19 and it will return this year, it went ahead in 2020 with a lot of the events online.

We can expect to see a wide range of technology companies attending this year’s event, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the latest technology.

“Now, though, it’s finally time to ‘get real’ and once again organize a full-size trade show at the grounds of Messe Berlin and in a city that is not only the capital of Europe’s largest consumer market but evolved as a European media hub as well,” said Jens Heithecker, IFA Executive Director, Executive Vice President Messe Berlin Group. “Many leading global brands have already committed their participation. As of now, we register high demand for the IFA Fitness & Digital Health area and the Home Appliances section.”

IFA has a reputation as a global, unbiased and high-quality platform for brands. The event offers flexible and highly customized solutions to participants across industry, retail and media. As before, the concept still combines b2b and b2c elements, which makes it possible to showcase products and brands in a uniquely engaging context, both as an industry showcase and as a reality check for innovation in front of real consumers. Therefore, the show is essential for experts, public as for media. IFA in Berlin is where most of the world’s annual product innovations are unveiled, which are then made available to consumers in the year-end business.

You can find out more information about IFA 2022 over at the IFA website at the link below.

Source IFA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals