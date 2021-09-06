Hardware manufacturing company ID Cooling has recently announced the availability of its new CPU air coolers in the form of the SE-226-XT ARGB: $44.99 and SE-226-XT BLACK: $39.99. Both air coolers are equipped with the same black heatsink with 6 heat pipes and copper base with 120 mm ARGB fan and Black fan are used on ARGB / BLACK version respectively. SE-226-XT Series is designed to cool those processors with a TDP up to 250W explains ID Cooling. Both versions are equipped with a solid heatsink which is specially design with 100% RAM compatibility, a Black coating is applied to the air coolers for a “stealthy looking” finish.

ID Cooling SE-226-XT CPU air coolers

“For SE-226-XT ARGB, the included 120x120x25mm fan is built with 2Ball bearing and has 8pcs rubber dampeners on all corners of both sides, running at 800 to 2000rpm with PWM support while pushing 56.6CFM air at maximum speed, noise level measured 16.2 to 31.5dB (A). For SE-226-XT BLACK, the included standard 120x120x25mm fan has 8pcs rubber dampeners on all corners of both sides, running at 700 to 1800rpm with PWM support while pushing 76.16CFM air at maximum speed, noise level measured 15.2 to 35.2dB (A).

An extra fan clip set is included for a push-pull configuration. ARGB 1-4 splitter cable and a cable controller are included in the ARGB edition. The bundled thermal grease is named ID-TG25, which has a thermal conductivity of 10.5 W/m-K.”

Source : ID Cooling

