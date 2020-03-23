Iconic Macintosh case fitted with iPad screen

Travis over on the Curiosityness website has taken iconic vintage Macintosh and upgraded using an iPad for a screen providing a very unique tablet stand. “This is my update and revised design on how to replace the screen of a vintage Macintosh with an iPad mini. This is the 6th one of these I’ve made over the years and I’m pretty happy with the evolution and design of this one! It works normally as an iPad would and I wired up a button on the back of the Mac so the iPad can be unlocked!”

Vintage Macintoshes such as the SE, 128K, 512K, Classic II, etc have the same are perfect for this project and have the same screen size and mounting points. “This is fairly simple, just gut the whole thing. It’s a good idea to look up how to do that because it can be dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing but I’m not an expert so I won’t go into detail on that. There are numerous tutorials on the internet. I also washed the case of my Macintosh in a simple green solution. That got all the dirt off of it nicely.”

“In previous iterations of this, I created a contraption to physically push the unlock button on the iPad inside the Mac. But this was clunky, hard to do and didn’t work very well. After hours of thought I finally figured out how to unlock it electronically. The only downside is that the iPad needs to be plugged into power for it to unlock. But I thinks it’s a worthy tradeoff for the reliability and ease of use.”

For more information on the project and how to build your very jump over to the Curiosityness website by following the link below.

Source : CN : Hackaday

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals