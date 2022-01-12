iCloud Private Relay may not be working on T-Mobile due to a bug

There have been reports that T-Mobile may be blocking iCloud private Relay on the iPhone, T-Mobile has now released a statement that says that there is a bug causing the issue.

According to T-Mobile, there is a bug in Apple’s iOS 15.2 which is causing the issue and the problem is not just affecting T-Mobile.

The company gave a statement to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, which you can see below, confirming that they are not blocking iCloud Private Relay.

T-Mobile: “Overnight our team identified that in the 15.2 iOS release, some device settings default to the feature being toggled off. We have shared this with Apple. This is not specific to T-Mobile. Again though, we have not broadly blocked iCloud Private”

It is not clear as yet what may be causing the issue and there is no official word from Apple on this, we presume that it will be fixed in a future software update.

The timing of this bug is interesting as we heard earlier this week that some European carriers are looking to block Apple’s iCloud Private Relay feature. The companies who are reported to be looking to do this are Vodafone, T-Mobile, and Telefonica, the have all signed a letter objecting to the feature.

Source Mark Gurman, MacRumors

