Iceegg clear round ice sphere maker from $398

If you enjoy your drinks with ice spheres you may be interested in the world’s first ice sphere maker capable of creating two ice balls every 50 minutes and storing up to 10 spheres ready to use whenever you need. Simply fill the hopper with water and let the Iceegg clear round ice cubes 2.15 inches in size. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $398 or £328 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Why are bartenders using spherical balls of ice in drinks nowadays? Is it just to impress you with fancy skills? Most people have to settle for cube ice or crushed ice for a cold drink when serving themselves, since making ice balls at home is difficult and time-consuming. Spherical ice is not used just to impress you. A spherical ice ball melts slower than typical cube ice, chills the drink faster, and won’t dilute the liquor, thereby keeping the flavor. That’s why the drinks always taste better in the bar than in your home.”

“Or perhaps you have heard about the most popular ways to drink whiskey – Whiskey On The Rock. “On the Rocks”. This phrase means serving an alcoholic beverage in a cocktail glass with ice. In fact, using the right “rocks” can enhance the taste and aroma of a cocktail and eliminate the harshness of alcohol. Iceegg, the automatic ice spheres maker, lets you create the perfect ice spheres at home. No more messing around with expensive and time-consuming molds. “

With the assumption that the Iceegg crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Iceegg ice sphere maker project observe the promotional video below.

“Iceegg makes clear & round ice balls just like a professional bartender so that you can always serve a perfect bourbon, classy cocktail, or delicious drink for your parties and gatherings. Iceegg produces two perfectly spherical ice balls in about 50 minutes – faster than most other systems – and can store eight to ten of these at a time. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the ice sphere maker, jump over to the official Iceegg crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

