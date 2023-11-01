IBM unveils next-generation cloud data storage platform for AI and beyond

IBM has introduced its new IBM Storage Scale System 6000, a cloud-scale global data platform designed to meet the demands of data-intensive and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. This new system is a part of the IBM Storage for Data and AI portfolio, a collection of advanced storage solutions designed to support the increasing demands of modern data environments.

IBM’s reputation as a leader in the field of distributed file systems and object storage has been recognized by Gartner, a leading research and advisory company. For the seventh consecutive year, IBM has been named a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. This recognition highlights IBM’s commitment to providing high-performance storage solutions that are optimized for today’s data-driven world.

IBM Storage Scale System 6000

The IBM Storage Scale System 6000 is a high-performance system, providing up to 7 million IOPs and up to 256 GB/s throughput for read-only workloads per system in a 4U footprint. This system is designed to unify data from multiple sources in near real-time, optimizing performance for GPU workloads. It is particularly well-suited for storing semi-structured and unstructured data, including video, imagery, text, and instrumentation data.

In terms of future developments, the IBM Storage Scale System 6000 is set to incorporate IBM FlashCore Modules (FCM) in the first half of 2024. This addition will provide capacity efficiency with a 70% lower cost and 53% less energy per terabyte. The system also features powerful inline hardware-accelerated data compression and encryption, ensuring data security.

“With our current Storage Scale Systems 3500, we are helping decrease time to discovery and increase research productivity for a growing variety of scientific disciplines. For AI research involving medical image analysis, we have decreased latency of access by as much as 60% compared to our previous storage infrastructure. For genomics and complex fluid dynamics workloads, we have increased throughput by as much as 70%,” said Jake Carroll, Chief Technology Officer, Research Computing Centre, The University of Queensland, Australia. “We get all the benefits of a high-speed parallel file system inside our supercomputing resources with the data management transparency and global data access that the IBM Storage Scale software provides.”

Carroll added, “IBM’s Storage Scale System 6000 should be a gamechanger for us. With the specs that I’ve seen, by doubling the performance and increasing the efficiency, we would be able to ask our scientific research questions with higher throughput, but with a lower TCO and lower power consumption per IOP, in the process.”

The IBM Storage Scale System 6000 is designed to be flexible, supporting a range of multi-vendor storage options including AWS, Azure, IBM Cloud, and other public clouds, in addition to IBM Storage Tape. This compatibility with a diverse range of storage options makes it a versatile solution for various data storage needs.

When compared with its competitors, the IBM Storage Scale System 6000 offers impressive performance. The system provides faster access to data with over 2.5 times the GB/s throughput and 2 times the IOPs performance of market-leading competitors. This makes it a powerful tool for organizations that require fast, efficient access to large volumes of data.

The IBM Storage Scale System 6000 is already being used in practical applications. For instance, the University of Queensland has utilized the IBM Storage Scale global data platform and IBM Storage Scale System for research in applied AI for neurodegenerative diseases and vaccine technologies. This showcases the system’s capacity to support complex, data-intensive research projects.

The Storage Scale System 6000 also integrates with NVIDIA technology, supporting NVIDIA Magnum IOTM GPUDirect Storage (GDS). This provides a direct path between GPU memory and storage, designed to increase performance with data movement IO when GDS is enabled.

The IBM Storage Scale System 6000 is a powerful, flexible, and high-performance storage solution designed to meet the demands of data-intensive and AI workloads. With its impressive performance, capacity for future expansion, and compatibility with a range of storage options, this system is well-positioned to support the data needs of modern organizations.



