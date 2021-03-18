Hyundai’s slick STARIA van is very attractive

As SUVs have grown in popularity, the minivan that was popular in years gone by has seen a significant decline in sales. With many people looking to go green, some might want an alternative to an SUV, and Hyundai has a new vehicle called the STARIA that updates the traditional van for the future.

Hyundai says the vehicle was designed inside and out to reflect recent shifts in consumer needs prioritizing the use of interior space. The exterior of the vehicle is clearly a minivan, but it’s very futuristic and attractive. The automaker promises a high-end luxury look and feel with exclusive design cues and features. All external surfaces are colored in the same shade for improved style.

The van has vertical tail lamps and a low rear bumper to make it easier for passengers to get in and out and load cargo. It features 18-inch wheels with a diamond pattern, and the overall exterior is well-designed and attractive. Inside is a 10.25-inch front display screen and seating for seven. The second-row seats have an automatic recline posture to disperse weight and improve comfort. Hyundai also makes a nine-seat version with rear seats that can swivel 180 degrees to face the third row. The STARIA will be unveiled digitally in the first half of the year.

