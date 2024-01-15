Hyundai NPX1 Concept unveiled at Tokyo Auto Salon

Hyundai unveiled its latest concept car at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, the Hyundai NPX1 Concept, the car is equipped with a range of prototype N Performance Parts and the carmaker is planning to offer these performance parts for all-electric models including the IONIQ 5 N.
The ‘NPX1’ concept model previews an array of N-specific enhancements that will be available for purchase from a catalogue of N Performance Parts in the near future. It features a carbon front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, rear wing spoiler, lightweight hybrid carbon wheels, high-performance brake pads and lowering springs. The concept model’s interior is further enhanced with Alcantara material and racing bucket seats.
The prototype N Performance Parts applied to the NPX1 concept will be further developed for production in preparation for sales in 2024. Starting with the IONIQ 5 N, Hyundai N will expand the availability of N Performance Parts products for all N models.
In 2024, Hyundai Motor Company will take a step forward as a leader in new tuning parts suitable for the high-performance EV era as demonstrated with the ‘NPX1’ concept model. Not limited to tuning parts, we are also developing software customization such as sound and vehicle calibration by OTA updates which will open a completely new category of EV customization for an exciting future ahead for the tuning community.
You can find out more information about the new Hyundai NPX1 Concept car over at the Hynuindaiu website at the link below, Hyundai is planning to develop the car further for production later this year.
Source Hyundai
