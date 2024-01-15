Hyundai NPX1 Concept unveiled at Tokyo Auto Salon

The ‘NPX1’ concept model previews an array of N-specific enhancements that will be available for purchase from a catalogue of N Performance Parts in the near future. It features a carbon front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, rear wing spoiler, lightweight hybrid carbon wheels, high-performance brake pads and lowering springs. The concept model’s interior is further enhanced with Alcantara material and racing bucket seats.

The prototype N Performance Parts applied to the NPX1 concept will be further developed for production in preparation for sales in 2024. Starting with the IONIQ 5 N, Hyundai N will expand the availability of N Performance Parts products for all N models.