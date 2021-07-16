Hyundai Kona N launches for £35,395

Hyundai is launching a performance version of their Kona SUV, the Hyundai Kona N and the car will retail in the UK for £35,395 on the road.

The new Kona N comes with Launch Control, an Active Exhaust, 8 speed DCT gearboc and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 5.5 seconds.

The car is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine that produces 276 horsepower, it will jave a top speed of 149 miles per hour.

KONA N is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged GDI engine with an 8-speed dual-clutch N DCT transmission. The transmission – upgraded over the standard DCT – allows for three distinctive driving technologies, each designed to deliver maximum driving enjoyment. N Power Shift (NPS) engages when the car accelerates with more than 90 per cent of throttle, mitigating any reduction in torque during upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels. When NPS is used while the Launch Control function is active, the all-new KONA N can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 5.5 seconds.

You can find out more details about the new Hyundai Kona N over at Hyundai a the links below, the car is now available to order and it comes with a 5 year unlimited mileage warranty and more. You can find out more details over at the Hyundai website.

Source Hyundai

